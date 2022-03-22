Boston Trust Walden Corp Increases Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,570,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 398,299 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.15% of Baker Hughes worth $37,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKR. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 29,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 94,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 1.0% during the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 48,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 5.4% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 5.0% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BKR shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE:BKR opened at $36.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.21 billion, a PE ratio of -100.61 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $38.41.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently -199.99%.

In other Baker Hughes news, insider Regina Jones sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $242,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 19,632 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total value of $666,310.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,226,387 shares of company stock worth $1,305,169,753 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

