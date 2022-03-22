Boston Trust Walden Corp Lowers Stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 778,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 129,840 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.36% of CubeSmart worth $44,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the third quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

CUBE opened at $50.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.30, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.44. CubeSmart has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $57.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.24.

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $174.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.28 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 28.82%. CubeSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.80%.

CUBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James upgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.88.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

