Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases 55,466 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,466 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.88% of Lancaster Colony worth $39,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 50.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 545,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,041,000 after acquiring an additional 183,223 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 273.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 203,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,413,000 after purchasing an additional 149,321 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Lancaster Colony in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the third quarter valued at about $3,186,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Lancaster Colony by 98.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after buying an additional 15,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Lancaster Colony stock opened at $154.43 on Tuesday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a fifty-two week low of $145.79 and a fifty-two week high of $201.31. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.75.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $428.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.85 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.18%.

About Lancaster Colony (Get Rating)

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Cardini's, and Girard's; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.