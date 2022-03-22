Boston Trust Walden Corp Raises Stock Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,075 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 622.3% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 317.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. 47.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

NYSE BNS opened at $73.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.07. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $59.05 and a 12 month high of $74.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.52. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.7884 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 49.76%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BNS. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$97.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TD Securities cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$104.00 to C$107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.74.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.