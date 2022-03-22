Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 25 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,499,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 419,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,026,000 after purchasing an additional 29,335 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 46.9% in the third quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 6.2% during the third quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $468.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $477.00.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total value of $647,902.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total transaction of $1,475,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,280 shares of company stock worth $4,478,177 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI opened at $404.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $400.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $435.59. The company has a market capitalization of $97.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $342.60 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.62%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

