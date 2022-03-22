Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock opened at $15.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Bowman Consulting Group has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.06.

Get Bowman Consulting Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BWMN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bowman Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Michael Bruen sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $30,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWMN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 755.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 70,211 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bowman Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bowman Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

About Bowman Consulting Group (Get Rating)

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bowman Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowman Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.