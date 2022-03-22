Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ BWMN opened at $15.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.06. Bowman Consulting Group has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $22.82.

Several analysts have recently commented on BWMN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bowman Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other Bowman Consulting Group news, COO Michael Bruen sold 1,800 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $30,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Gary Bowman sold 75,000 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 755.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 70,211 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth $468,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth $654,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

