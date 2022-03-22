Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 13,950 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Rating) by 80.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,950 shares during the quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 101.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 15,310.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 16,842 shares during the period. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 20,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BSCU traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.76. The stock had a trading volume of 56,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,645. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.47. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $17.69 and a 52-week high of $20.02.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd.

