Brilliant Earth Group Inc’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on March 22nd (NASDAQ:BRLT)

Brilliant Earth Group’s (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, March 22nd. Brilliant Earth Group had issued 8,333,333 shares in its IPO on September 23rd. The total size of the offering was $99,999,996 based on an initial share price of $12.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

A number of research firms recently commented on BRLT. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brilliant Earth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

BRLT stock opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.40. Brilliant Earth Group has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $20.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.73.

Brilliant Earth Group ( NASDAQ:BRLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $121.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.01 million. Brilliant Earth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Just Rocks, Inc. sold 91,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $1,316,044.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Eric Scott Grossberg sold 213,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $2,867,546.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 695,144 shares of company stock worth $9,041,929.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,177,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,068,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,031,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,025,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

