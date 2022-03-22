Brilliant Earth Group Inc’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on March 22nd (NASDAQ:BRLT)

Brilliant Earth Group’s (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, March 22nd. Brilliant Earth Group had issued 8,333,333 shares in its IPO on September 23rd. The total size of the offering was $99,999,996 based on an initial share price of $12.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.
A number of research firms recently commented on BRLT. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brilliant Earth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.
BRLT stock opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.40. Brilliant Earth Group has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $20.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.73.
In other news, major shareholder Just Rocks, Inc. sold 91,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $1,316,044.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Eric Scott Grossberg sold 213,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $2,867,546.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 695,144 shares of company stock worth $9,041,929.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,177,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,068,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,031,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,025,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.78% of the company’s stock.
About Brilliant Earth Group (Get Rating)
Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
