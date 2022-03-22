Briscoe Group Limited (ASX:BGP) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Briscoe Group Limited (ASX:BGP – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1454 per share on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Briscoe Group’s previous final dividend of $0.12.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.63.
Briscoe Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
