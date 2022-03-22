Briscoe Group Limited (ASX:BGP) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Briscoe Group Limited (ASX:BGP – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1454 per share on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Briscoe Group’s previous final dividend of $0.12.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.63.

Briscoe Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Briscoe Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of homeware and sporting goods in New Zealand. The company operates through two segments, Homeware and Sporting Goods. It operates 88 retail stores, including 46 stores under the Briscoes Homeware brand; 1 store under the Living & Giving brand; and 41 stores under the Rebel Sport brand.

