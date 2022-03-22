British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 24th

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.735 per share on Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th.

British American Tobacco has increased its dividend payment by 5.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. British American Tobacco has a payout ratio of 56.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect British American Tobacco to earn $5.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.7%.

BTI opened at $41.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.85. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of $33.62 and a 12 month high of $47.24.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BTI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($47.39) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, British American Tobacco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,600.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $335,000. 13.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

