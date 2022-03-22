Brokerages Anticipate Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) to Announce $0.01 EPS

Equities analysts expect Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) to post $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.01. Duck Creek Technologies also reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Duck Creek Technologies.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $73.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.91 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS.

DCT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.80.

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.14. 35,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,886. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -271.13, a PEG ratio of 29.84 and a beta of -0.41. Duck Creek Technologies has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $50.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.04.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $587,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $2,595,250. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,470,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,019,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,925,000 after purchasing an additional 65,170 shares during the last quarter. Avenir Corp grew its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 259,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,817,000 after purchasing an additional 39,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 194.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 46,909 shares during the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

