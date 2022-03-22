Brokerages Anticipate FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $427.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) to announce $427.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $422.09 million and the highest is $432.00 million. FactSet Research Systems posted sales of $391.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.26. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $351.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $434.00.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.07, for a total value of $1,015,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 944,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,079,000 after acquiring an additional 62,164 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 122,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,381,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $437.52. 292,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. FactSet Research Systems has a fifty-two week low of $304.07 and a fifty-two week high of $495.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $416.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $428.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.12%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

