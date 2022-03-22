Brokerages Anticipate Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.57 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) will report $1.57 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.71 billion. Marathon Oil posted sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full-year sales of $6.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.53 billion to $6.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.20 billion to $6.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Marathon Oil.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MRO shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 21,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $551,577.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 496,943 shares of company stock worth $12,305,531 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 519.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,808,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $65,734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032,414 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 147.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,191,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091,506 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,456,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 297.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,766,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,608 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $24.66. 27,890,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,631,938. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.49 and its 200-day moving average is $17.57. Marathon Oil has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $25.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

About Marathon Oil (Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marathon Oil (MRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.