Brokerages Anticipate SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Will Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SPX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.36. SPX posted earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SPX will report full-year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.72. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SPX.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. SPX had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. SPX’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

SPXC traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,132. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.62. SPX has a 1 year low of $47.05 and a 1 year high of $68.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.46.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in SPX by 1.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in SPX by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in SPX by 9.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SPX by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in SPX by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 18,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

