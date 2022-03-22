Brokerages Anticipate Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.13 Billion

Analysts expect Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) to report sales of $2.13 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.19 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.08 billion. Ulta Beauty reported sales of $1.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full year sales of $9.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.11 billion to $9.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.60 billion to $10.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ulta Beauty.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 54.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.41 EPS.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating and issued a $424.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $446.64.

ULTA stock opened at $385.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $370.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $381.16. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $297.29 and a fifty-two week high of $422.43.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $202,400,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 32,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ulta Beauty (ULTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.