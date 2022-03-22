Brokerages Expect Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) to Post -$0.40 EPS

Analysts predict that Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Edesa Biotech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.39). Edesa Biotech reported earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 110.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Edesa Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($1.27). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to $5.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Edesa Biotech.

Get Edesa Biotech alerts:

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.07.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Edesa Biotech in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edesa Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Edesa Biotech by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edesa Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Edesa Biotech by 220.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 34,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Edesa Biotech by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edesa Biotech stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.89. 37,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,711. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.73. Edesa Biotech has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $12.00.

Edesa Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edesa Biotech, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on acquiring, developing and commercializing clinical stage drugs for inflammatory and immune-related diseases with clear unmet medical needs. Its product candidate, EB01 is a non-steroidal, anti-inflammatory treatment for chronic allergic contact dermatitis, a common, potentially debilitating condition and occupational illness.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edesa Biotech (EDSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edesa Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edesa Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.