Brokerages Expect Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $82.00 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) will report sales of $82.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $81.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $83.00 million. Lincoln Educational Services posted sales of $78.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will report full year sales of $355.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $354.30 million to $356.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $373.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lincoln Educational Services.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $87.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.38 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 32.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

LINC opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $8.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.11. The company has a market cap of $205.87 million, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 944,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,057,000 after buying an additional 107,991 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 756,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after buying an additional 27,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 305,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 22,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 9.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 267,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades, Healthcare & Other Professions, and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing.

