Brokerages Expect ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.92 Million

Equities analysts forecast that ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) will announce $22.92 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ProPhase Labs’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.84 million and the highest is $30.00 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProPhase Labs will report full year sales of $56.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $49.72 million to $63.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $51.67 million, with estimates ranging from $50.40 million to $52.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ProPhase Labs.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PRPH shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on ProPhase Labs from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ProPhase Labs in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ProPhase Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ProPhase Labs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.38.

Shares of ProPhase Labs stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.08. The stock had a trading volume of 10,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,869. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.37. ProPhase Labs has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $8.37.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRPH. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ProPhase Labs by 3.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ProPhase Labs by 14.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ProPhase Labs by 354.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 8,262 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ProPhase Labs by 5.9% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in ProPhase Labs during the second quarter valued at $86,000. 10.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products.

