Brokerages Expect The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Boeing’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. Boeing reported earnings per share of ($1.53) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 104.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boeing will report full-year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $4.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $7.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Boeing.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($15.25) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.05.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,761,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,867 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,287,000 after buying an additional 17,869 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Boeing by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,486 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 359.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $187.38. 29,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,410,039. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.35. Boeing has a 1 year low of $167.58 and a 1 year high of $260.48. The company has a market cap of $110.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.42.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

