Brokerages Expect TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $65.44 Million

Analysts predict that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) will report $65.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriState Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $65.40 million to $65.48 million. TriState Capital reported sales of $52.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TriState Capital will report full year sales of $281.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $278.00 million to $285.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $314.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TriState Capital.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 26.92%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TSC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised TriState Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

NASDAQ:TSC opened at $32.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.80. TriState Capital has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $34.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 2.02.

In related news, Director E.H. Dewhurst sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $94,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in TriState Capital by 17.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in TriState Capital by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in TriState Capital by 6.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in TriState Capital by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in TriState Capital by 1.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses on commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

