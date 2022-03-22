Brokerages Expect United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Will Announce Earnings of -$3.81 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) to announce ($3.81) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for United Airlines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($4.36) and the highest estimate coming in at ($3.22). United Airlines reported earnings per share of ($7.50) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.40) to $1.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $9.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for United Airlines.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 87.27% and a negative net margin of 7.97%. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 140.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($7.00) earnings per share.

UAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Exane BNP Paribas raised United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna cut their price target on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,496,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $459,525,000 after buying an additional 334,272 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,675,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,102,000 after buying an additional 831,326 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,026,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $263,454,000 after buying an additional 155,874 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,178,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,762,000 after buying an additional 215,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 817.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,921,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,077,000 after buying an additional 3,494,508 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $40.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.14. United Airlines has a 52-week low of $30.54 and a 52-week high of $61.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

