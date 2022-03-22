Brokerages Set Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP) PT at C$13.53

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.53.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLDP. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from C$25.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$10.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Ballard Power Systems to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

BLDP stock traded up C$0.70 on Thursday, hitting C$15.13. 515,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,938. Ballard Power Systems has a 12-month low of C$10.68 and a 12-month high of C$32.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 14.11 and a current ratio of 14.78. The stock has a market cap of C$4.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.27.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

