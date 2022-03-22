Brokerages Set Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) Target Price at C$12.08

Shares of Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.08.

WEED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Eight Capital downgraded shares of Canopy Growth to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cfra restated a “hold” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$18.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of WEED stock traded up C$0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$9.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,219,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,648,987. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.26, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 6.45. The firm has a market cap of C$3.59 billion and a PE ratio of -6.58. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of C$7.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.33.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

