Brokerages Set Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Target Price at $23.40

Shares of Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.75.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Capstar Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

Capstar Financial stock opened at $21.41 on Friday. Capstar Financial has a one year low of $16.58 and a one year high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.46. The company has a market cap of $475.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.04.

Capstar Financial ( NASDAQ:CSTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 34.49%. The company had revenue of $34.13 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Capstar Financial will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. Capstar Financial’s payout ratio is 10.96%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Capstar Financial by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Capstar Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Capstar Financial by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Capstar Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Capstar Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. 43.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate loans, mortgage banking, and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

