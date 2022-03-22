Brokerages Set Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Price Target at $41.71

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.71.

Several analysts have commented on KMT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut Kennametal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

In other news, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.05 per share, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Kennametal by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 25,687 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Kennametal by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kennametal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $532,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Kennametal by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Kennametal by 1,140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 766,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,548,000 after acquiring an additional 705,078 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:KMT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.68. 11,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,221. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Kennametal has a twelve month low of $28.61 and a twelve month high of $43.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.85.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $486.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.96 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kennametal will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is currently 54.42%.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

