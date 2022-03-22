Brokerages Set Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Target Price at $80.00

Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KRC shares. Bank of America upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

KRC traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.01. 4,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,847. Kilroy Realty has a 1 year low of $60.37 and a 1 year high of $75.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.31.

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.46). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 65.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kilroy Realty will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.81%.

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 3,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $250,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,200,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $877,295,000 after acquiring an additional 472,980 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $601,929,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,489,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,270,000 after purchasing an additional 215,712 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,363,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,189,000 after purchasing an additional 368,655 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,538,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,186,000 after purchasing an additional 401,052 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

