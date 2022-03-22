Brokerages Set Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) PT at $23.75

Shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.89.
Several brokerages have issued reports on SWIM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Latham Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Latham Group from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Latham Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Latham Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Latham Group from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th.
Shares of Latham Group stock traded down $0.48 on Monday, hitting $14.93. 497,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,255. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Latham Group has a one year low of $12.69 and a one year high of $34.73.
Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.
