Brokerages Set Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) PT at $23.75

Shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.89.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SWIM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Latham Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Latham Group from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Latham Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Latham Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Latham Group from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of Latham Group stock traded down $0.48 on Monday, hitting $14.93. 497,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,255. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Latham Group has a one year low of $12.69 and a one year high of $34.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWIM. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Latham Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,554,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,077,000 after purchasing an additional 37,096 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,327,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,290,000 after acquiring an additional 521,629 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,103,000 after acquiring an additional 323,851 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 542,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,893,000 after acquiring an additional 9,120 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Latham Group by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 509,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,757,000 after buying an additional 70,889 shares during the period. 22.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

