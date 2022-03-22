Brokerages Set Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Price Target at $87.90

Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.90.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Macquarie raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of OMC opened at $83.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Omnicom Group has a 52-week low of $65.76 and a 52-week high of $91.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.81.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

In related news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $128,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $427,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 13.6% in the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 159,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,521,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 595.2% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 252,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,310,000 after acquiring an additional 216,433 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 96,338.6% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 139,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,133,000 after acquiring an additional 139,691 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 121,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

