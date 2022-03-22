Brokerages Set Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Price Target at $33.90

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.90.
SCGLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €41.00 ($45.05) to €32.00 ($35.16) in a report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €30.00 ($32.97) to €34.70 ($38.13) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €37.00 ($40.66) to €39.00 ($42.86) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.
Shares of OTCMKTS SCGLY opened at $5.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.56. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $8.51.
About Société Générale Société anonyme (Get Rating)
Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.
