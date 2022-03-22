Brokerages Set Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Price Target at $33.90

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.90.

SCGLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €41.00 ($45.05) to €32.00 ($35.16) in a report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €30.00 ($32.97) to €34.70 ($38.13) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €37.00 ($40.66) to €39.00 ($42.86) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCGLY opened at $5.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.56. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $8.51.

Société Générale Société anonyme ( OTCMKTS:SCGLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

