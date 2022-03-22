Brokerages Set Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) PT at $38.27

Shares of Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.67.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TOST. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Toast from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Toast from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE TOST traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.44. The company had a trading volume of 97,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,705,211. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.92. Toast has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $69.93.

In other news, COO Aman Narang sold 101,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $3,056,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Paul D. Bell purchased 12,500 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.20 per share, for a total transaction of $252,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 482,762 shares of company stock valued at $14,529,663 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 17.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

