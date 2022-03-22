Brokers Issue Forecasts for Sanofi’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNY)

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Sanofi in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.54 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.59. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sanofi’s FY2024 earnings at $4.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.48 EPS.

Get Sanofi alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Liberum Capital raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of SNY opened at $50.95 on Monday. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $54.26. The firm has a market cap of $128.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.86 and a 200-day moving average of $50.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 8.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,924,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,643,000 after acquiring an additional 833,701 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Sanofi by 52.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 12.0% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 45.6% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.65% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.