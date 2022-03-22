Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Shares Gap Down to $28.31

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.31, but opened at $27.48. Brookfield Business Partners shares last traded at $27.48, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BBU. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $68.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $68.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Brookfield Business Partners ( NYSE:BBU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($2.13). The company had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is 7.62%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 7.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 6,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

