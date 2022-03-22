BRT Apartments Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:BRT)

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

BRT Apartments has increased its dividend by 4.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. BRT Apartments has a payout ratio of -1,314.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of NYSE:BRT opened at $24.24 on Tuesday. BRT Apartments has a twelve month low of $16.03 and a twelve month high of $25.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $442.04 million, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.24 and a 200-day moving average of $20.88.

BRT Apartments ( NYSE:BRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). BRT Apartments had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 90.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BRT Apartments will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO George Zweier sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $169,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ryan Baltimore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $69,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,588 shares of company stock valued at $375,970 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in BRT Apartments in the second quarter worth $280,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 12,592 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 10,407 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in BRT Apartments by 195.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,166 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in BRT Apartments by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares during the last quarter. 29.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BRT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. B. Riley upgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

