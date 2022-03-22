BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Receives C$5.49 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.49.

ERE.UN has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.25 target price on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Echelon Wealth Partners started coverage on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$5.40 target price on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of TSE:ERE.UN traded up C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$4.83. The company had a trading volume of 85,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,312. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.45. The firm has a market cap of C$431.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.47. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$4.07 and a one year high of C$4.97.

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

