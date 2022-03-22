BTIG Research Begins Coverage on Penumbra (NYSE:PEN)

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $272.00 price target on the stock.

PEN has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Penumbra from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penumbra presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $292.11.

Penumbra stock opened at $210.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Penumbra has a 12-month low of $186.19 and a 12-month high of $320.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $219.33 and its 200 day moving average is $250.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 1,404.43 and a beta of 0.46.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.12). Penumbra had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $204.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Penumbra will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total transaction of $915,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Surbhi Sarna sold 94 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.34, for a total transaction of $26,821.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,344 shares of company stock worth $4,953,199 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Penumbra by 5.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 51.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 7.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 48.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

