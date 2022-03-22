Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 189.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,748 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 388,845 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,731,000 after purchasing an additional 20,779 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,016 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 12,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total transaction of $1,897,431.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total value of $182,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,979 shares of company stock worth $26,392,908. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $157.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.02. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.11 and a 52-week high of $192.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.12.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 23.29%. The company had revenue of $773.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.62.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.