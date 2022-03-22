Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.37

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.37 and traded as high as $2.47. Cadiz shares last traded at $2.22, with a volume of 1,470,440 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The firm has a market cap of $96.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDZI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadiz in the 2nd quarter worth $182,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Cadiz in the third quarter valued at about $2,642,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in Cadiz in the 3rd quarter valued at $536,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 233.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Cadiz by 9.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. 54.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadiz, Inc is a land and water resource development company, which engages in the acquisition and development of land with water resources for various uses such as groundwater supply, groundwater storage, and agriculture. The firm’s project includes the Cadiz Valley Water Conservation, Recovery and Storage.

