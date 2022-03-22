Calavo Growers, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Calavo Growers in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Calavo Growers’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $274.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Calavo Growers from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of CVGW opened at $36.92 on Monday. Calavo Growers has a 12 month low of $32.75 and a 12 month high of $80.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.07 million, a PE ratio of -30.77 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Calavo Growers by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 36,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Calavo Growers by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 2.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 16,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 12.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment is involved in the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products to retail grocers, foodservice operators, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesalers.

