Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.750-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.78 billion-$2.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.93 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caleres from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Get Caleres alerts:

CAL stock opened at $19.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.23 million, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.43. Caleres has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $29.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.01.

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $679.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.15 million. Caleres had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 61.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caleres will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Caleres’s payout ratio is 7.89%.

In related news, CAO Todd E. Hasty acquired 2,500 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd E. Hasty acquired 3,300 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.69 per share, with a total value of $74,877.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Caleres by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,424,000 after purchasing an additional 186,442 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Caleres by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,748 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Caleres by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Caleres by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 556,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,615,000 after acquiring an additional 134,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in Caleres during the 4th quarter valued at $620,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caleres Company Profile (Get Rating)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.