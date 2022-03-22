Callan Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Callan Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.12.

Amgen stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,325,015. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $261.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

