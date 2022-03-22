Callan Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Callan Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,259 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF accounts for 0.8% of Callan Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Callan Capital LLC owned 0.30% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF worth $5,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 23,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFZ traded up $1.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $184.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,559. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a fifty-two week low of $167.30 and a fifty-two week high of $202.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.526 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st.

