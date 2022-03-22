Callan Capital LLC Has $3.25 Million Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Callan Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 718 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $3,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIS. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $52,000.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VIS traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.23. 646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,161. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $176.31 and a twelve month high of $208.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $190.41.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.