Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) Director Yves J. Ribeill Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) Director Yves J. Ribeill sold 20,000 shares of Calyxt stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total value of $21,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CLXT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.09. 5,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,464. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.47. The stock has a market cap of $46.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.86. Calyxt, Inc. has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $8.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.22. Calyxt had a negative net margin of 112.36% and a negative return on equity of 169.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Calyxt, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLXT. Regents of The University of California bought a new stake in shares of Calyxt in the fourth quarter worth $1,069,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Calyxt by 1,846.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 286,393 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calyxt in the second quarter worth $797,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Calyxt by 708.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 115,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Calyxt by 316.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 75,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 57,637 shares during the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calyxt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Calyxt from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Calyxt Company Profile

Calyxt, Inc is technology company, which engages in delivering plant-based solutions. Its products include high oleic soybean oil, high fiber wheat, high oleic soybean meal, and low lignin alfalfa. The company was founded by Daniel F. Voytas and André Choulika on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Roseville, MN.

