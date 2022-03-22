Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.11.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMBM shares. TheStreet lowered Cambium Networks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Cambium Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cambium Networks from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cambium Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Cambium Networks from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of Cambium Networks stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,466. Cambium Networks has a 12 month low of $18.95 and a 12 month high of $66.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.28 and a 200 day moving average of $27.95. The company has a market capitalization of $674.09 million, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Cambium Networks ( NASDAQ:CMBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $78.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cambium Networks will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 8.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,795 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cambium Networks by 1,340.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 81,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 75,986 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cambium Networks by 38.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after purchasing an additional 39,561 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Cambium Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cambium Networks by 428.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 179,954 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

