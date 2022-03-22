Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,230 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Camping World were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Camping World by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 859,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,409,000 after purchasing an additional 144,952 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 839,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,641,000 after buying an additional 283,034 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 676,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,292,000 after buying an additional 13,474 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 3,685.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 594,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,094,000 after buying an additional 578,449 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 341,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,261,000 after buying an additional 171,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CWH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Camping World from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Camping World from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camping World currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.29.

Shares of NYSE:CWH opened at $30.27 on Tuesday. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.37 and a 52 week high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.40.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Camping World had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 131.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This is a boost from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is 41.74%.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

