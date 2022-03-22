Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Alexco Resource (TSE:AXU) Price Target to C$3.00

Alexco Resource (TSE:AXU – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.31% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of TSE:AXU traded down C$0.23 on Tuesday, reaching C$2.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,836. Alexco Resource has a 52-week low of C$1.70 and a 52-week high of C$4.01. The company has a market cap of C$360.18 million and a P/E ratio of -33.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.08.
About Alexco Resource (Get Rating)
Read More
- FreightCar America Finally Gets On Track
- J. Jill, Inc Is Not Ready To Rally Back Up The Hill
- Is FedEx Worth The Risk?
- Nike Leads Dow 30 Higher, More Upside Could Be Ahead
- DocuSign CEO Bets Big On Company’s Future
Receive News & Ratings for Alexco Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexco Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.