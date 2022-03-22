Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Alexco Resource (TSE:AXU) Price Target to C$3.00

Alexco Resource (TSE:AXU – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of TSE:AXU traded down C$0.23 on Tuesday, reaching C$2.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,836. Alexco Resource has a 52-week low of C$1.70 and a 52-week high of C$4.01. The company has a market cap of C$360.18 million and a P/E ratio of -33.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.

