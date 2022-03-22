Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$37.13.

Separately, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Canadian Utilities stock traded up C$0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$36.99. The stock had a trading volume of 493,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,760. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.46. Canadian Utilities has a 12-month low of C$33.49 and a 12-month high of C$37.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.85 and its 200-day moving average price is C$35.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.444 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Canadian Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.39%.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

