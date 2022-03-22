Capita (LON:CPI) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $39.62

Capita plc (LON:CPI – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 39.62 ($0.52) and traded as low as GBX 20.78 ($0.27). Capita shares last traded at GBX 20.78 ($0.27), with a volume of 10,659,587 shares.

CPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Capita from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 65 ($0.86) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Capita to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 70 ($0.92) in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

Get Capita alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £349.99 million and a P/E ratio of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 424.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 29.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 39.62.

In related news, insider John Cresswell acquired 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of £9,900 ($13,033.18). Insiders purchased a total of 46,005 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,305 over the last ninety days.

Capita Company Profile (LON:CPI)

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. It operates through six divisions: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, and Specialist Services. The company offers application software and other solutions, such as automation, critical communication system, finance and payment, management information system, workforce management, and education software products and services; and people solutions, including human resources advisory and digitally enabled services comprising learning, resourcing, pensions, and HR outsourcing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.