Capital Advantage Inc. Acquires 506 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Capital Advantage Inc. increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $30,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $54.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.87. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $61.71. The firm has a market cap of $304.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

